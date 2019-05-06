NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have obtained right-hander Wilmer Font from the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named or cash.

The 28-year-old was 1-0 with a 5.79 ERA in 10 appearances, striking out 18 in 14 innings.

New York has three relievers on the injured list: Jeurys Familia with shoulder soreness, and Luis Avila?n and Justin Wilson due to elbow soreness.

Font is 3-3 with a 6.51 ERA in five starts and 32 relief appearances over five seasons for Texas, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland and Tampa Bay.

New York announced the trade Monday. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Mets transferred outfielder Yoenis Céspedes to the 60-day injured list.

