FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 26 points to lead six TCU players in double figures as the Horned Frogs beat West Virginia 98-67 on Tuesday night, sending the Mountaineers to their first 0-5 conference record in 23 years.

TCU (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) got off a slow start shooting, missing seven of its first eight shots, before runs of 13-0 and 11-0 in the first half on way to a 20-point halftime lead.

The last time the Mountaineers (8-9, 0-5) lost their first five conference games was in their inaugural Big East season in 1995-96, which was 11 years before Bob Huggins became their coach. This is West Virginia’s seventh season in the Big 12, same as TCU.

Alex Robinson had 14 points and 10 assists for TCU, whose 31-point margin of victory was its biggest in a Big 12 game since joining the league. It was the most-lopsided Big 12 loss for the Mountaineers, who trailed by as many as 35 points.

JD Miller added 13 points for TCU, while Kouat Noi and Lat Mayen each had 12. Kevin Samuel scored 10 points.

James Bolden led West Virginia with 15 points, and Wesley Harris had 13.

Bane’s jumper after his offensive rebound just less than five minutes into the game made it 6-5 and put the Frogs ahead to stay, and their next basket was Bane’s putback slam after Miller missed a breakaway layup.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers had won 12 of the previous 13 meetings against TCU, but never had a chance in this one after TCU had its first big run. During the last media timeout with 3:58 left, the WVU bench was assessed with a technical foul and the Frogs made four free throws when play resumed. The frustrated Mountaineers had another technical foul after that.

TCU: The Frogs played their fourth consecutive game without point guard Jaylen Fisher because of swelling in his right knee, and it’s unclear when — or if — he will play again this season. Robinson was solid in that role, like he has been when having to switch to the point, with his double-double that included 10 of TCU’s 20 assists.

UP NEXT

West Virginia has two home games in three days. The Mountaineers host No. 7 Kansas on Saturday, then play Baylor next Monday night.

After its first home game in 10 days, TCU is back on the road for the third time in a four-game stretch on Saturday at Kansas State.

