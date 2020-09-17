BALTIMORE (1-0) at HOUSTON (0-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Ravens by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Ravens 1-0; Texans 0-1-0

SERIES RECORD – Ravens lead the series 9-2

LAST MEETING – Ravens beat Texans 41-7 on Nov. 17 at Baltimore

LAST WEEK – Ravens beat Browns 38-6; Texans lost to Chiefs 34-20

AP PRO32 RANKING – Ravens No. 2, Texans No. 19 (tied)

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (12T), RUSH (19T), PASS (7).

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (24), PASS (4).

TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (18), PASS (15).

TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (30), PASS (9).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ravens have won 13 straight regular-season games, league’s longest run since Carolina won 18 in a row in 2014-15. … In Baltimore’s 41-7 rout last season, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes and defense had seven sacks and forced two turnovers. … Jackson, 2019 league MVP, is 20-3 as a starter with 39 TD passes. … Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins became 12th rookie in NFL history to score two rushing TDs in Week 1 debut. … Baltimore is 28-14 in September since John Harbaugh took over as coach in 2008. … Ravens K Justin Tucker’s 90.8% success rate on FGs is best in NFL history. … Ravens punter Sam Koch has never missed a game, and his streak of 225 successive games is second among active players, one behind Indy QB Philip Rivers. … Baltimore forced three turnovers last week, had one giveaway and improved to 85-5 since 2000 when turnover differential is plus-2 or better. … Top draft pick Patrick Queen had a team-high eight tackles in his debut last week, including a sack and a forced fumble. … Houston QB Deshaun Watson had 253 yards passing with a touchdown and ran for another score last week. He’s one of three QBs to have 15 or more rushing touchdowns since 2017. … RB David Johnson had 77 yards rushing with a score and added 32 yards receiving in his debut with the Texans. … TE Darren Fells had five touchdown receptions in eight home games last season. … TE Jordan Akins had a 19-yard touchdown reception vs. KC. … Duke Johnson ranks second among running backs in yards receiving (2,580) and third in receptions (279) since 2015. … DE J.J. Watt has a sack in his last two games against Baltimore. He has 96 sacks in his career. … LB Whitney Mercilus had five tackles for losses, three sacks and forced three fumbles in eight home games last season. … LB Zach Cunningham led the Texans with eight tackles last week and had 10 tackles in the last game against Baltimore. … LB Jacob Martin had a sack at Chiefs and has a sack in each of his last three home games. … Fantasy tip: Houston WR Will Fuller had eight catches for 112 yards for the ninth 100-yard receiving game of his career in the team’s first game without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to Arizona in the offseason.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL