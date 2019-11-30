ROME (AP) — Mario Balotelli showed flashes of form as he returned to Brescia’s lineup after sitting out a game due to disciplinary reasons. But it was another Mario who made the biggest impact in a regional Serie A derby with Atalanta on Saturday.

Mario Pašalić scored either side of halftime and Atalanta won 3-0 to remain in contention to keep its spot in the Champions League.

Balotelli hit the post early in the second half and also had several other chances.

Still, last-place Brescia lost its sixth straight and 10th in 13 matches this season.

Atalanta moved level on points with fourth-place Cagliari and fifth-place Roma — with the top four finishers qualifying for the Champions League.

Pašalić was left unmarked to head in Brescia’s opener and then scored his second with a slick backheel flick from close range.

Advertising

Josip Iličić scored Atalanta’s third by finishing off a counterattack in added time.

Pašalić also hit the post, as did teammate Ruslan Malinovskyi.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports