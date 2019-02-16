PARIS (AP) — Mario Balotelli scored a fine goal in Marseille’s 2-0 home win against Amiens on Saturday, taking his tally to three in four games since joining from Nice.

The Italian striker failed to score in 10 games for Nice this season, and questions were raised about whether he was match fit when Marseille signed him last month. But he’s turned the talk into whether his goals can help Marseille push for third place in the French league, and a spot in the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Marseille moved into fourth place and six points behind third-placed Lyon.

After winger Florian Thauvin’s 12th goal of the campaign put Marseille ahead in the first half — with Balotelli involved in neat approach play — Balotelli struck six minutes later. Receiving the ball with his back to goal, he controlled it expertly on his thigh before swiveling and placing an angled shot into the bottom left corner.

Balotelli had a headed goal ruled out for offside midway through the second half, following a video review.

Later, Monaco continued its fight against relegation in a home match against Nantes. This week, Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev was sacked , the latest shakeup in a difficult season for the 2017 French champion.

Also on Saturday, Angers faced Patrick Vieira’s Nice side.

In Sunday’s games, runaway league leader travels to face Saint-Etienne buoyed by an impressive win at Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League.

