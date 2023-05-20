Ballard FC is set to kick off another season in USL League Two after a fairy-tale debut last year.

The fourth-division men’s semipro team finished second in the Northwest Division and advanced to the USL2 Western Conference Finals. Ballard plays at Interbay Stadium where the majority of the matches sold out the approximate 1,500-seat capacity. The club even had its logo appear on an episode of the Emmy-nominated dating show “Love is Blind.”

“We set the bar really high,” said former Sounders midfielder Lamar Neagle, who’s a co-founder of BFC. “Hopefully we beat that, but we know through every sports organization there’s ups and downs … We have a name and reputation now. On paper, we should be doing better, but you never know. These seasons are so small and you’re jamming guys together. We clicked last year, hopefully we can do the same thing, maybe go a little bit further in the playoffs and maybe win it all.”

BFC’s season opener is Sunday against rival Oly Town FC at South Sound Stadium in Olympia. Ballard’s home opener is May 26 against Oregon side Lane United FC at Interbay.

Second-year coach Jason Farrell returned 14 players from the inaugural season, an impressive number considering players graduate from college, nab pro contracts or have other summer plans. A key addition for BFC is midfielder Danny Robles, who played for MLS Next Pro side Tacoma Defiance and most recently with Northern Colorado Hailstrom FC in USL One.

Among the returning players is USL2 Player of the Year finalist Lesia Thetsane. The Lesotho national team member was a club captain and skilled defender at left back. All-conference striker Alex Mejia will feature up top again. The Seattle Pacific product led the USL2 Northwest Division in scoring last season.

Farrell can also call on Charlie Gaffney and Kevin Galiano. Gaffney had five assists last season. Teammate Peter Kingston, who transferred to the University of Washington from Seattle University, is another key returning player.

“It’s exciting to be back for our second season,” Farrell said. “Last year was a success in a lot of ways but we have our eyes set on more this year, to reach further in the playoffs and qualify for the U.S. Open Cup. It’s amazing to have so many returning players as that is pretty rare for this level of soccer, and the new players we’ve brought in have been fantastic. Preseason has been productive and we’re excited to get the USL2 season started.”

Ballard made tweaks to Interbay, too. Children are now permitted in the beer garden to provide a true brewery feel the neighborhood is known for and standing-room capacity has increased.

“Our inaugural season was an absolute dream and we have had a blast in the offseason preparing for another special season,” BFC co-founder Sam Zisette said. “The community has rallied around this club and it has been such a joy building this club together.”