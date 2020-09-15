Out of favor at Real Madrid, Gareth Bale is hoping to secure a return to Premier League club Tottenham.

Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, confirmed to The Associated Press that he is in talks with Tottenham.

“That’s where he wants to go,” Barnett told the AP.

Bale left Tottenham for Madrid in 2013 for 100 million euros (then $132 million), which was a world-record fee at the time.

The summer transfer window closes on Oct. 5.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports