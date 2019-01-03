MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Eric Cooper Jr. and Jade’ Smith scored 15 points apiece to lead a balanced attack and Pepperdine beat Loyola Marymount 77-62 in a West Coast Conference opener on Thursday night.
The Lions (12-3) came in with the most nonconference victories in program history, but they shot 38 percent from the field and made only 4 of 18 3-pointers on Thursday.
Colbey Ross scored 14 points, Kameron Edwards 13 and Darnell Dunn 11 for Pepperdine (8-7). Smith and Edwards collected eight rebounds apiece.
Eli Scott led LMU with 18 points and seven rebounds.
Most Read Sports Stories
- After Rose Bowl loss, is it time to worry about Chris Petersen's big-game acumen? | Matt Calkins
- UW Huskies confident new-look defense in 2019 will continue 'Death Row' dominance
- Washington wilts against Ohio State in Rose Bowl, leaving Huskies with bigger questions
- Doug Baldwin says 'there are no more excuses'; Tedric Thompson, D.J. Fluker are ready to roll
- Taylor Rapp announces he will enter 2019 NFL draft, forgoing his senior season at Washington
Pepperdine led the entire first half and 31-27 at the break. After LMU took a 36-34 lead near the 17-minute mark, the Waves took control with a 15-2 run over the next seven minutes. Pepperdine led by at least nine points over the final 10 minutes.
It was the 399th career victory for Lorenzo Romar, who is in his second stint as head coach at Pepperdine.