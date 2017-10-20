WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals say manager Dusty Baker won’t be back next season.
The team announced the move Friday.
Baker led the Nationals to the NL East title in each of his two years with the club. But Washington lost its NL Division Series both times.
His contract expired at the end of this season.
