SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Bahrain will host its two Formula One races on separate tracks later this year.

The Bahrain Grand Prix on Nov. 29 will be held as usual on the 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) circuit that usually hosts races. The next race on Dec. 6 will be known as the Sakhir Grand Prix and held on a smaller, 3.5-kilometer (2.2-mile) outer circuit which has never been used before for international racing.

The smaller track will require 87 laps to be completed to ensure the minimum distance of 305 kilometers is covered. Quick lap times are expected to be about 55 seconds in qualifying and 60 for the race.

The Sakhir GP will be a night race held under floodlights, with qualifying and the race starting later in the evening compared to the Bahrain GP.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports