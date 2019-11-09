WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Kenji Bahar threw five touchdown passes and became Monmouth’s all-time TD passing leader in a 49-38 win over North Alabama on Saturday.

Bahar threw for 319 yards and completed 27-of-36 passing attempts. Quentin Parham and Lonnie Moore IV each caught a pair of touchdowns and Terrance Greene Jr. caught one to go along with 125 receiving yards with nine receptions.

Bahar entered the game with 57 scoring passes and was one behind previous record holder Brian Boland. Bahar owns six Monmouth passing records, and with his next game played will tie Boland in that department with 44.

The Hawks (8-2, 4-0 Big South) led 14-7 at halftime and took control in the third. Devell Jones scored on 3-yard TD run to open the second half. Following a North Alabama (3-6 Independent) field goal, Bahar connected with Parham on a 61-yard scoring pass and Moore on a 21-yarder. In the fourth, Jones ran it in from two yards out to make it 49-24 with 53 seconds remaining.

Christian Lopez threw for 383 yards and three TDs for the Lions.