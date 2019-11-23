WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Kenji Bahar passed for 364 yards and four touchdowns, Pete Guerriero added 240 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and Monmouth completed an undefeated league season with a 48-13 victory over Hampton on Saturday.

Guerriero, the current STATS FCS National Offensive Player of the Week, increased his career high by three yards. He scored on runs of 81 and 38 yards and added a third touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Bahar.

The Hawks (10-2, 6-0 Big South) rolled up 696 yards on offense. Bahar’s four TD passes went to four teammates.

Deondre Francois threw two touchdown passes for the Pirates (5-7, 1-5) but completed only three other passes in 17 total attempts.

Monmouth (No. 12 FCS coaches poll) learns its playoff matchup on Sunday. The bracket will be released at 12:30 p.m. EST.