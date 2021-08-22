LOS ANGELES (AP) — Javier Báez returned to the New York Mets’ lineup Sunday after missing 11 games with back spasms.

The two-time All-Star was reinstated from the injured list and started at shortstop in the finale of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He batted third and drove an RBI double off the wall in the first inning against David Price before scoring on J.D. Davis’ single.

Báez beat fellow infielder Francisco Lindor back to the Mets’ lineup, but not by much. Lindor has been out for five weeks with a right oblique strain, but manager Luis Rojas said the former Cleveland star should be in the lineup within the next few days.

Báez has filled in at shortstop for Lindor when available, but hadn’t found his form at the plate since moving from the Cubs to the Mets at the July 30 trade deadline. He went 6 for 35 (.171) with two homers and 14 strikeouts in his first 10 games with New York before getting injured.

His first-inning RBI against the Dodgers was just the fourth run he has driven in for the Mets.

The Mets went 3-8 during Báez’s absence. New York was in first place in the NL East on Aug. 5, but has fallen seven games back into third during the 15 games since.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports