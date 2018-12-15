SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — Swiss skier Marc Gisin was hospitalized Saturday following a nasty crash in a World Cup downhill.
The 30-year-old Gisin lost control before a jump midway down the Saslong course on Saturday, flew into the air and landed awkwardly on his side and back.
He was lying motionless on the course before doctors and trainers arrived for assistance.
A rescue helicopter landed on the snow and took off for a local hospital with Gisin onboard after he had received treatment for almost a half-hour.
There were no immediate injury details.
Gisin’s sisters are both highly successful skiers.
Dominique Gisin won gold in downhill at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and Michelle Gisin won combined at the Pyeongchang Games in February.
