PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Backup quarterback Aidan Gilman threw two touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter, and Brown defeated Pennsylvania 34-31 on Saturday.

Gilman, who entered the game when Jake Willcox left with an undisclosed injury in the first half, completed 22 of 38 passes for 245 yards. His 9-yard touchdown pass to Allen Smith with 1:19 remaining put the Bears up for good.

After trailing 24-7 at halftime, Penn tied the score with 17 unanswered points in the third quarter. Aidan Sayin passed to Joshua Casilli for an 11-yard touchdown, a botched punt attempt by Brown led to a 29-yard field goal, and Jonathan Mulatu rumbled 58 yards for the tying touchdown. Brown responded with a short field goal, then Jonathan Mulatu put Penn ahead 31-27 with a 12-yard scoring run with just over six minutes remaining in the game.

Mulatu finished with 154 yards rushing on 21 carries. Sayin was 29-of-51 passing for 227 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The loss knocked Penn out of a first-place tie with Princeton, which defeated Cornell 35-9.

Penn (6-1, 3-1 Ivy League) had won six in a row against Brown (3-4, 1-3).

