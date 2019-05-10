Mariners

Was Kikuchi’s doctoring the ball?

Yes, he broke the rules, but until the rule starts being enforced evenly and thoroughly across the league, nobody will care (Ryan Divish: “Did Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi cheat Wednesday vs. the Yankees? And does it matter?”). Not sure many people care anyway. The letter of the rule may have been broken (which forbids putting foreign substances on the ball), but the spirit wasn’t.

The rule is meant to prevent spitballs, and pine tar is the last thing you would want to use to throw a spitball. It’s too sticky and you can’t put enough of it on the ball to turn a pitch into a spitball without making the ball impossible to throw.

prssoapbar (online comment)

Spit take

Let’s just call him Gaylord 2.0.

milo mindbender (online comment)

Seahawks

Thanks and bye to Baldwin

Doug Baldwin did a lot more than just put up some of the all time best Seahawk numbers. He has been Mr. Reliable for a lot of years. Need a clutch first down or a TD? Just look for Baldwin and throw it in his direction. He is going to be hard to replace for his contributions on and off the field.

Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue

Not a believer yet

The Seahawks are certainly not a more talented team (Larry Stone: “Pete Carroll seems convinced the Seahawks are on the verge of a breakthrough. Are they really?”). You can’t lose Earl Thomas, Doug Baldwin, and Frank Clark and think you are more talented. Rookies seldom make a first-year big impact, so to count on the draft class for that is unreasonable.

I have lots of respect for Pete’s ability to coach players up, but replacing the massive talent drain is challenging.

bipartisan (online comment)

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Seattle Times. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111.