Sounders

Complete effort

Absolutely the most complete defensive game, and the most clinical offensive game of the season (“Behind Raul Ruidiaz, Sounders roll into MLS Cup final with victory at LAFC”). LAFC disappeared under the pressure. Let’s go get the Cup.

Blue N Green (online comment)

Praise for coach Schmetzer

In all current Seattle sports, whose local roots are deeper? Whose record since he took over is even close? Who’s managed a clubhouse with such a mixture of languages, cultures and nationalities, and turnover and kept it so together? Who’s been quieter doing all this, compared to all the hype elsewhere? Brian Schmetzer is truly a local hero, with recognition long overdue.

Milt Krieger, Bellingham

Mariners

RIP Ron Fairly

Farewell, Ron (Larry Stone: “Late Mariners broadcaster Ron Fairly was a weaver of tales, and here are some favorites”). A class act with the most obvious one liners. I enjoyed him on the Mariners broadcasts.

One final time …

There it goes … see ya later!

Dawntimes (online comment)

Memories

Oh those golden days in the 90s and 2000s with Red and Dave on the TV and radio. Good times.

JustHangLooseBlood (online comment)

Colleges

Cash U

So, now Nike University can bribe recruits openly. And all the other traditional cheaters, Alabama, Notre Dame, USC, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Clemson. How can anyone in the Pac-12, except Nike U and USC, compete?

Doug Glant, Mercer Island

Cougars

WSU gave Ducksa battle

Your headline should have read: Unranked Cougars (almost) fly over No. 11 Ducks! The Ducks won with a field goal with two seconds left. That’s not exactly being run over. I can guarantee the Ducks and their 40,000 hometown fans didn’t think they had run over the Cougs until they could take a breath as the clock wound to zero. No respect.

Brent Campbell

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Seattle Times. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com.