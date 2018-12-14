Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor
Seahawks
Special effects
In the ’90s I was an executive at Warner Bros. on the movie “Space Jam.” When I see a Seahawks game with those incredibly ugly all-green uniforms, all I can think about is seeing the guys in green-screen suits running around who were replaced by little aliens in the finished film.
Lynn Morgan, Vashon Island
How about the TEs?
Would someone each week please remind the offensive coordinator for the Seahawks that he has tight ends to throw the ball to.
Randy Fillingim, Seattle
Legion of …
It’s time this defensive crew had a nickname of its own. My vote is for Boom 2.0. Let’s settle on something, Seattle, before it’s too late. The Super Bowl is only seven weeks away!
Lew Witham, Seattle
NBA
You don’t want the Phoenix Suns
About the potential of the Suns moving to Seattle: Be careful what you wish for Seattle. Robert Sarver, the Suns owner, is, with good reason, largely reviled by Phoenix-area fans. He is a hands-on owner who has inserted himself into basketball decisions that he has no background or ability to make, in the process turning the Suns into an NBA laughing stock.
If Sarver were to bring his team to Seattle, you would soon be longing for Clay Bennett.
Jim Sherman, Cave Creek, Ariz.
Mariners
On ticket prices for 2019
Very clever of the Mariners to send out ticket price information to season ticket holders, including price increases for 2019, just prior to purging the team of capable big-leaguers. Who cares about the fans anyhow? And they expect folks to continue to flock to the ballpark?
Alan Williams, Blaine
Imagine that
As the Mariners “reimagine” their roster, I hope they will also “reimagine” their ticket prices and cut them.
Craig Staats, Bellevue
Not exactly what ails him
Dipoto initially sprained his trigger finger that he uses to pull the trigger on all those trades (“From a hospital bed in Las Vegas, Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto finalizes a trade for Edwin Encarnacion”).
And next he hurt his shoulder while once again rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic …
Husky69 (online comment)
