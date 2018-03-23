Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor

Seahawks

Too many changes for this football fan

I have supported the Seahawks in many ways for over 40 years as a season-ticket holder and I have never been so upset since Jack Patera benched Jim Zorn. Would these many changes be happening if just two games had been won rather than lost? Kicking Richard Sherman out the door and putting him in a 49ers jersey is outrageous. Who’s next, Russell Wilson?

Hope Stime, Sequim

Trust in Pete

I haven’t agreed with a number of things Pete Carroll has done in Seattle and I really haven’t agreed with a number of things he did at USC, but I’m not ready to push him out the door because he’s reached “a certain age.” (Matt Calkins: “At 66 years old, why is Pete Carroll acting like he wants to rebuild the Seahawks?”) Carroll and John Schneider are sending a number of accomplished veterans packing in part because their ears got smaller exponentially as their salaries got larger. Good luck winning with guys like that as de facto team leaders. Yeah, it’ll be a “quieter” locker room.

GuiltyBystander (online comment)

Aging gracefully

Pete’s 66, not 106 — last time I checked the coach doesn’t suit up.

And/Not (online comment)

That’s subtle

We traded Michael Bennett? The only area the Seahawks led the NFL in last season was in penalties and we gave away the one guy we could count on.

Howard Babcock, Monroe

Golf

Stars are out

What a great week for golf. Tiger and Rory are both back — right before the Masters.

Doug Glant, Mercer Island

Mariners

Pessimistic

The Mariners are irrelevant nationally. Not a single player on the roster merits a mention among the top 5 at their position, Nelson Cruz excepted. If the NHL does come here and we have a semi-competitive team, the M’s will become irrelevant locally as well. Would this new NHL team win a championship before the M’s make the playoffs?

mscynic (online comment)

Early returns not impressive

I for one, will be forever grateful that the Seattle Mariners lost the Shohei Ohtani derby!

Philip Payne

