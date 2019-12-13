Seahawks

Better under pressure it seems

The inconsistency of this team is maddening. Both the 49ers and Saints needed to win and both played that way. The Hawks just don’t play well unless they are in a hole.

2legitNot2quit (online comment)

Focus, Russ

Russell Wilson’s self-promoting tweets and Instagrams seem to be getting in the way of focused football. You will get a lot more “likes” Russ by winning out and embracing the Lombardi Trophy in February than from selfies.

Karl Leaverton, Blakely Island

12 land

But from where do the bandwagon fans hail? (FYI Guy: “Where do most die-hard Seattle Seahawks fans live? Not in the city, market data shows”).

LawMan (online comment)

Huskies

Mute Walton

Bill Walton should not be allowed within 500 yards of a microphone. He is mentally unbalanced. During the UW-Gonzaga game he didn’t know he was anywhere near a basketball court. I turned the sound off 10 minutes in.

Steve Dragos, Renton

One ‘I’ in Bill

Mr. Walton is a narcissist. Count how many times he uses the words “I” and “me” during a game. The games are not about him.

A little insight into what’s actually going on in the game as well as the players would be appropriate. Bench him.

Debbi Prigge, Ellensburg

QB Eason’s future

Jacob Eason’s quarterback rating in the Pac-12 ties him for seventh place. He did not lead a single game-winning drive. All of us who watched his inability to avoid rushers realize that he lacks “escapability” — an essential attribute in the NFL. He should come back.

David Middaugh, Seattle

Mariners

Not enough in Narvaez deal

It is said that great baseball teams are built up the middle, and clearly, Omar Narvaez was no Johnny Bench. But at least he brought a little pop to the lineup and seemed like a gamer. Was it really necessary to pile on about the guy’s alleged lack of pregame prep?

With catchers in such high demand, it seems as though we should have gotten more in return.

Rob Bhatt, Seattle

