Youth sports

Heartwarming column from Stone

Larry Stone’s observations of his sports-playing kids were spot on (Stone: “Lessons learned from 27 years of youth sports parenting”). I too had some interesting times as the basketball (the vaunted Green Lake Gunners) and softball coach for my daughter’s teams. She’s now a successful attorney, wife and the mother of my two grandsons. We both believe that these sports experiences were important during her formative years. It’s fun now watching her youngest, 6-year-old Henry, hack away during tee-ball-games, encouraged by his caring coaches. There’s a timelessness to these youth-sports traditions.

Jeff Shelley, Seattle

Huskies

Tide rolls in

I originally supported Coach Petersen’s release of Kaho on what amounted to humanitarian grounds, for family and health reasons (“Former 5-star LB Ale Kaho, granted his release from Huskies, to instead play for Alabama”). But this is over-the-top poaching by an SEC school, for an athlete who signed his National Letter of Intent to play for UW. Do NCAA rules mean nothing anymore?

nwnativeson (online comment)

Mariners

All hail the King

It’s an understatement to say Felix isn’t pitching like the King he’s been. But it’s not an understatement to say he’s given 100 percent effort for 14 years and been the No. 1 winner for the M’s in every losing season.

Pat Secrest , Seattle

Reinvention time

Now that Felix Hernandez has officially been moved to the bullpen, I hope this will light a fire in him and he overcomes his struggles and reinvents himself.

Jeff Swanson, Everett

Strange timing

Isn’t it strange that at the same time the M’s gave new contracts to Jerry Dipoto and Scott Servais the team started to crash and burn?

Ron Wambolt, Edmonds

Dislike button

I am not fond of the Facebook games that the Mariners have had. I understand that this is MLB’s idea. Not all people use Facebook, and why would you want to watch a game on a 6-inch screen when you can watch it on a 60-inch TV?

Dave Elliott, Everett

