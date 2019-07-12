Soccer

Joy and pride

Over the last three weeks the USA women’s soccer team has given us Americans a gift we sorely need — something to be proud of.

Steven Lequire, Des Moines

Huskies

Tuitele a good story

Fa-afa-tai tele (Samoan); Mahalo nui loa (Hawaiian) — Thank you very much for the front-page focus on this outstanding young man! (Mike Vorel: “Tuitele left home, but it never left him: How UW’s freshman found love in Hawaii’s toughest projects.”)

We must appreciate the hardships and struggles he and his family successfully endured. As a former child welfare specialist for Hawaii Department of Social Services and later in American Samoa, this is a special reminder of those families in the Polynesian cultures and their struggles.

A big welcome to Seattle and the Huskies.

Erna Lund, Seattle

Mariners

Open and shut

We’re sending DFA and/or reclamation-project pitchers against top-of-the-order hitters. That is essentially just extended batting practice for Mariners opponents, whose hitters have to be licking their chops to see an “opener” out there. How much longer do we keep going with this failed project?

Jim Varnell, Normandy Park

Bull Durham

Maybe the Mariners can trade for Nuke Laloosh — help for the rebuilding plan.

Calvin Graedel, Tucson

2001 was amazing

I can understand how 1995 continues to live in the memories of Mariner fans. But let’s remember — from 1907 through 2018, 2,400 regular seasons have been completed by major league clubs. The very best record of those 2,400 was compiled by the 2001 Seattle Mariners.

Lew Witham, Seattle

Starting in the hole

How many times does it take for the Mariners to learn we don’t have a good bullpen? So why do we let them start the game? When the starting pitcher enters he is already behind. Stupid idea.

Don Ahrenholtz

