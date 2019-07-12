Soccer
Joy and pride
Over the last three weeks the USA women’s soccer team has given us Americans a gift we sorely need — something to be proud of.
Steven Lequire, Des Moines
Huskies
Tuitele a good story
Fa-afa-tai tele (Samoan); Mahalo nui loa (Hawaiian) — Thank you very much for the front-page focus on this outstanding young man! (Mike Vorel: “Tuitele left home, but it never left him: How UW’s freshman found love in Hawaii’s toughest projects.”)
We must appreciate the hardships and struggles he and his family successfully endured. As a former child welfare specialist for Hawaii Department of Social Services and later in American Samoa, this is a special reminder of those families in the Polynesian cultures and their struggles.
A big welcome to Seattle and the Huskies.
Erna Lund, Seattle
Mariners
Open and shut
We’re sending DFA and/or reclamation-project pitchers against top-of-the-order hitters. That is essentially just extended batting practice for Mariners opponents, whose hitters have to be licking their chops to see an “opener” out there. How much longer do we keep going with this failed project?
Jim Varnell, Normandy Park
Bull Durham
Maybe the Mariners can trade for Nuke Laloosh — help for the rebuilding plan.
Calvin Graedel, Tucson
2001 was amazing
I can understand how 1995 continues to live in the memories of Mariner fans. But let’s remember — from 1907 through 2018, 2,400 regular seasons have been completed by major league clubs. The very best record of those 2,400 was compiled by the 2001 Seattle Mariners.
Lew Witham, Seattle
Starting in the hole
How many times does it take for the Mariners to learn we don’t have a good bullpen? So why do we let them start the game? When the starting pitcher enters he is already behind. Stupid idea.
Don Ahrenholtz
Send us your backtalk:
Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Seattle Times. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.