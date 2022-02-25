WNBA

There’s a pay gap

Hoorah for woman’s soccer achieving parity with the men. Now something needs to be done about the huge gap in basketball between the WNBA and the NBA. Stewie and company shouldn’t have to spend several months overseas and play all year round just to get paid the salaries they deserve.

John Bird, Bellingham

Bird is back

We are very lucky to have Sue Bird back for her 19th season as a Seattle Storm. Crowded stands, support for the Storm, and a fifth title would be a fitting homage to one of Seattle’s best athletes. Thanks, Sue, for coming back.

Pat Borchers, Seattle

Seahawks

More pointless trade rumors?

He was never going anywhere (“All signs indicate Seahawks won’t be trading Russell Wilson this offseason, despite churning rumor mill”). Pete turns 71 this season and he doesn’t want to deal with a rebuild.

I’m sure Russ was frustrated (who wouldn’t be). It’s feasible that at one point he voiced his frustration to his agent who spoke to the team — but I’m sure that was the end of it.

This will be a very interesting year.

Billy McFly (online comment)

Huskies

Well, tickets are pretty cheap …

Outdated defense, bad shooters, no real point guard and no good big man (“UW Huskies men have four games to get coach Mike Hopkins securely off the hot seat”). What’s not to like with these Dawgs?

Lil Nas Y (online comment)

Olympics

Doping scandal

When l first heard of the latest Russian doping episode, l wanted that country’s figure skater to fail miserably. I thought the Olympics were being made a mockery, and she was the focus of my anger. Now she has failed, but the feeling has changed. She is just another powerless young athlete caught in the machinery of Russian cheating, and to blame any of this on her is unfair.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

