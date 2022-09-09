Seahawks

Booing is far from classy, Seattle

Regarding Matt Calkins’ column (“Why Seahawks fans should boo Russell Wilson on Monday night”):

• I can imagine ungrateful fans wanting to boo Wilson

• I can imagine childish youths booing Wilson

• I can imagine visiting fans of other teams booing Wilson.

I have difficulty imagining an educated, knowledgeable Seattle sports writer writing an article promoting booing Wilson.

Greg Honeycutt, Kent

Et tu, Russell?

So, 12s, what do we do when Russell “Go Hawks” Wilson sprints onto Lumen Field Monday night? Do we cheer him or boo him?

Let’s consult Shakespeare. In Julius Caesar he has Brutus speak these lines in his funeral oration over the death of Caesar: “As he was fortunate, I rejoice at it. As he was valiant, I honor him. But, as he was ambitious, I slew him.”

Jeffrey Weiser, Redmond

Well, I’m not bowing, but …

We do not and did not ever own him and it’s time for us to just bow deeply in amazed appreciation for the time he spent with us, and wish him all blessings as he chooses his path in this life. Whatever team, whatever city, whatever career path, he’s a blessing wherever he goes. Let’s give him a wholehearted warmest welcome back to Seattle, even on the Broncos.

Karen Stocker

Mariners

We’re cooking

It is fun to have hope (Larry Stone: “Why no team will want to face the Mariners in the playoffs”). I am trying to keep it in check, as I have been disappointed before. But we have all the ingredients for a winning recipe.

ironpirate (online comment)

Playoff outlook

Finally!!!!!!!

NWSportsFan (online comment)

Storm

Thanks, Sue

One Bird (Larry) stopped his magic 30 years ago. The second Bird (Sue), as essential as the first one and in many ways more important to the game of basketball, has let her magic go for the last time.

We forge our own lives in the epic time that they seem to define our own, and leaving us as players we have last seen on the court, they once again provide us with inspiration to continue honing our own craft.

Freddie Yudin, Seattle

