Academics vs. football

I disagree with the notion that Jimmy Lake’s comments regarding the UW’s academic prowess were indefensible. It’s no secret that the UW has very high standards for admission as compared to the U of O.

The graduation rates for student athletes at Washington for 2020 was 91% while Oregon was 83%.

But more to the point, Dawgman.com has a list of the current recruiting targets the Huskies are after and only one was also sought after by Oregon. As to the argument that Oregon is after more elite athletes, check and see how many on the UW wish list are also being offered by Notre Dame, USC, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State …

David Larson, Normandy Park

Underwater basket weaving 101

University academic rankings are moot with regard to many athletes. Most, if not all, universities have a list, maintained by an athletic department person, of fluff courses.

Gregg Teslovich, Seattle

The game

I love the Dawgs, but these comments will not affect the inevitable beat down.

bhamdreamer (online comment)

As if they can pick only one outfit

I do security at Husky Stadium. When the Ducks are in town, I give those Duck fans wearing green and yellow directions to the Husky Team Store explaining how good they would look in purple.

Metz87 (online comment)

Mariners

By the numbers

Something to build a little more hope on: The defending World Series champs won two fewer games than the Mariners this past season, and defeated the “Cheatin’ Astros!”

David Arntuffus, Shoreline

