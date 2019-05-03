Huskies

Transfer portal is only fair

The school has every right to over-recruit, and the players have every right to move on if they see the writing on the wall (Larry Stone: “Recent trend of QB transfers isn’t about fortitude — it’s about fairness”). This is even more true when players are essentially low-paid employees relative to the millions of dollars the school garners off their efforts.

While this might take away from fans’ rah-rah sense of team, it’s only fair. Meanwhile, there will be plenty of commits who bleed Purple and Gold.

So, don’t worry, it’s not the end. It’s just a twist in the trail.

haute dawg (online comment)

Man up

The transferring of quarterbacks in college football has become epidemic, about 30-40 every year. Most never had competition in high school, plus they start reading and believing these “stars” they are given as seniors by some outlets that could not tell the difference between a blue chip and a buffalo chip.

Try sticking around and see how you can compete against others at your level instead of running off to greener pastures.

Ron Siegel, Kent

Mariners

Reality bites

Those opening 15 games of the season were a wonderful gift, something to be savored in full. Now that the Mariners are headed back toward earth, let’s be realists. Before the season, we as fans had fully bought in on this being a rebuilding year. Let us not now revert to idiotic moaning.

Lew Witham, Seattle

Poor defense

Every profession requires acquired skill in some area. A carpenter must know how to hammer nails. And a baseball player must be able to avoid giving the opposition free base runners. I don’t remember hiding my eyes when the Mariners played defense in prior years.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

Aim higher

Perhaps it is Mariners management that needs to be “re-imagined”.

Terry Reichardt, Auburn

NFL draft

McGary support

Hey, Atlanta — if you don’t want him, send him back (Matt Calkins: “Ex-Husky teammates defend first-round NFL draft pick Kaleb McGary following critical Atlanta article”). He’ll fit right in here. We really like the guy.

Jill H (online comment)

