Team effort produced streak

The appealing aspect of the Mariners’ streak is that no players are particularly responsible. The entire roster has contributed, not just a few top performers.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

Crawling Julio

We all, including Julio, got a kick out of his crawling slide into third. Funny to see. But it exemplified Julio’s fighting determination and attitude. Most players after falling down and seeing the impossible situation would have struggled a little and given up. But Julio kept fighting and fighting, scrambling like a crab.

Charles R. Fields, Shoreline

Skip Soto

Larry Stone’s ideas for the Mariners to deal for Juan Soto are far too messy (Stone: “Soto Mojo? Here’s how Mariners can go from baseball sensation to World Series contender”). It’s no less salivating to simply picture the imminent returns of Mitch Haniger and Kyle Lewis to an already explosive mix.

There is ample recent precedent (Royals, Nationals, Braves) for riding non-superstar mojo to a world title.

Why roll the dice on anything resembling a three-year run, when winning even one championship sets a starved fan base on fire?

Lew Witham, Seattle

Happy skipper

Seattle is so proud of this team. We love to see the smiles on manager Scott Servais. It makes one appreciate a wonderful person who has the patience and ability to treat his team like family.

Joan Braun, Issaquah

Hopeful signs

Regardless of the streak, the boys of summer may just be the boys of fall this year!

Becky Phillips, Auburn

Pac-12

Link up with ACC

Now that the Big Ten is a bicoastal conference, I think it’s time for Washington to approach the ACC. Since we are thinking outside the geography/travel box, the ACC makes sense due to its football and basketball success. It also gets UW in front of the East Coast press.

Mark Richards, Redmond

