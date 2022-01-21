Seahawks

New piece in the puzzle, but …

Does anyone think changing the defensive coordinator is going to make any difference in the way the Seahawks play defense? The scheme of soft zone and hope for a pass rush is Pete Carroll’s and has been no matter who the DC is (Larry Stone: “Ken Norton Jr. pays the price for Seahawks’ defensive woes, but it’s Pete Carroll who must adjust”).

Unless there are significant personnel upgrades, the results will likely be the same as the past several years, which isn’t something to look forward to.

Leroy Miller, Bellevue

$12 Bud Light

Norton is the fall guy for Pete to keep his gig going. I don’t expect much of anything to change except the price of tickets and beer.

Check mate (online comment)

Here’s a thanks to Norton Jr.

Thank you Ken Norton Jr. for being one of the all-time greats in your career and finding a longtime home in Seattle. You brought us a Super Bowl (Ed. — he was linebackers coach then). We will always appreciate how you held the Seahawks’ D to your higher standard.

12 fan in UT (online comment)

Huskies

Fan is feeling Chill

I am a sentimental person when it comes to local guys, and I realize this is unlikely, but I would love to see Will Conroy get the head coach chair at UW men’s basketball next season. He can hire an experienced lead assistant, but he’s an alum, respected locally, and can get UW back to the style of play — aggressive defense, ball and player movement on offense — that was successful under Lorenzo Romar.

NWesterly (online comment)

Kraken

Davy Jones!

I really like the idea of a therapy comfort dog (“Kraken’s new team dog already a big hit with players and coaches”). The other pro teams don’t have anything like this.

ida mann (online comment)

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com.