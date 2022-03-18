Seahawks

Honoring Russell and Wagner

Much appreciation for your joint focus (last Sunday’s expanded sports section) on the two greats, the duo — Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner.

Yes, we have mixed emotions, but we were glad to see this amazing pair of pros in every way. This was an exceptional opportunity at their departures to make the most of their achievements.

Thank you.

Erna Lund, Seattle

Smart move by Russell to exit

I applaud Russell Wilson for wanting a trade out of Seattle. He wasn’t given any reason to stay. If Pete Carroll was hit as many times as Russell, and if Carroll wasn’t allowed input, he certainly would not have stuck around with a non-supportive coach whose “my way or the highway” approach is evident.

He leaves behind a grateful Seattle with respect and dignity. I wish him nothing but the best in Denver.

Leslie Improta, Oak Harbor

How rude

I am from a small town in Alberta, Canada, and have been a Seahawks fan since their inception in the NFL.

I read that they did not actually inform Wagner of his release from the team. This man is an All-Pro, guaranteed Hall of Famer, and he gave his blood, sweat, and soul to this team.

What an insult.

Sean Smith, High River, Alberta

Bad impression

Russell Wilson was a fake in my eyes. He faked he did not want to be traded, he faked that he wanted to be here for the long term. Whatever was best for Russ the brand. A nice man, a nice human being overall, but too much of a fake.

Gary Hunter, Seattle

Missing signals

What gives with Seahawks management? Bobby Wagner finds out about his release from the media, and Pete says that he and Russell were on the same page when they had been negotiating for weeks on Russell’s trade.

How about cleaning house. Time to award Carroll and John Schneider rocking chairs.

Carl Jonasson, Everett

Time for change

Russ was great during his time here (Matt Calkins: “Wanting a trade while in prime of career, Russell Wilson takes a unique path out of Seattle”). He should always be remembered for bringing Seattle our first Super Bowl and doing great things in the community. Bit of a dramatic breakup, one that I don’t really understand.

I’m looking forward to a refresh without him here. Got a bit sick of his antics every offseason and for that reason, I’m probably not rooting for him in Denver.

LeaveItToBeaver (online comment)

John Clayton

A local legend

I just heard him on 710 the other day (“Longtime NFL reporter John Clayton dies after brief illness”). Prayers and thoughts to his family. He was so enlightening on his knowledge of football. His attention to detail was unprecedented.

Maxx Hadron (online comment)

