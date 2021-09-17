Huskies

Donovan’s not doing the job

When you watch the Seahawks, you see coaches making facile, subtle adjustments from series to series. When you watch the Huskies, it’s like watching someone repeatedly try to shove a square into a round hole (Matt Calkins: “Huskies have struggled in all areas, but there are plenty of questions for offensive coordinator John Donovan”).

Do they have ANY running plays outside the tackles? Do they EVER attack the perimeter? Are there screens in the playbook? Traps? Draws? Counters? Wildcat package? An option? Do they ever throw long early, just to establish the idea they could, and to stretch the field?

It feels like Lake needs to hit reset with Donovan. He probably can’t fire him in season, but he should be greasing the skids now.

ilovebaseball (online comment)

Some patience

I am a big Husky fan, but so far the running game looks horrible and against Michigan I saw the running back run through the line standing straight up, instead of putting his head down.

The defense played fair, but I know they can play better.

I just hope Coach Lake gets everything together.

James Poole

Making a mess

I sure hope Coach Lake and his staff get the Huskies house-trained soon.

Mel Nason, Lynnwood

Questionable strategies

Husky football has been plagued with a bizarre misuse of running backs and wide receivers. Sean McGrew, last season’s rushing leader, didn’t play in the first two games. The two backs who played had one good series against Montana and since have been stuffed.

According to running backs coach Keith Bhonapha, “I really felt, coming out of fall camp, it was important to find two guys that I can allow to get into a rhythm, that can give us the best chance to win.” That’s a unique philosophy. How about, “If it’s not working, make adjustments.”

The passing game is similarly mysterious. When they finally started using their best wide receiver, Terrell Bynum, in the second half against Michigan, the offense suddenly started moving the ball. Finally, an adjustment.

Jim Scoggins, Yakima

