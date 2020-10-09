Storm

Domination

Wow! A class 5 hurricane just blew through the WNBA! The Seattle Storm was such a pleasure to watch, forced into the wubble and blowing away all comers.

There are so many stories to the 2020 season. Sue, Breanna, Alysha, etc. I thought I was watching the Golden State Warriors. Their shooting, passing, defense … they excelled. A season to remember.

Bob Carter, Port Townsend

Bird is the word

Russell, we love you. Edgar, you are forever an icon. But if there were a Mount Rushmore for Seattle sports, Sue Bird would surely deserve to be on it. Not only is she a four-time WNBA champion, but she has become an eloquent voice for social justice and has represented our city with class. Thanks to one of the great athletes of our time.

Richard Wynne, Seattle

Statue time

Sue Bird needs a statue outside Climate Pledge Arena. A true Seattle legend.

Rudeboy (online comment)

Huskies

NCAA punishes baseball team

I worked with NCAA Compliance for 28 years. It’s a slippery slope. If the coach self reported, fine them, period (“UW baseball team put on NCAA probation, ordered to vacate wins from 2018 College World Series season”). The parents were not playing the games.

Jg2714 (online comment)

Seahawks

Lockett is top target

I’m a huge fan of DK Metcalf. Still, based on his Seahawks body of work and an equally stunning skill set, Tyler Lockett is our No. 1 wideout for at least a while.

Lew Witham, Seattle

Snacks time

Since they’re letting Russ cook more, someone was needed to eat the extra food (“Seahawks sign former All-Pro defensive tackle Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison to practice squad”).

Easleywasthebest (online comment)

