Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor
Storm
Adding them up
Seattle SuperSonics: 1 NBA title.
Seattle Seahawks: 1 Super Bowl victory.
Seattle Sounders: 1 MLS Cup.
Seattle Storm: 3 WNBA championships. Leave it to the women to lead the way!
Ed Sumabat, Snohomish
Seahawks
Punny guy
Any truth to the rumor that the Seahawks plan to create a new position for Mychal Kendricks called insider linebacker?
Raymond Wilson, Bellevue
Punter Dickson is cool, but …
My frustration over the Seahawks’ loss to Denver can be summed up as follows: When the punter is your best player, you know you have problems.
Bill Griffiths, Bellevue
Dissly better than Graham
Who needs Jimmy Graham? The Seahawks have Will Dissly, who had a remarkable game against Denver. Oh, and he is also a good blocker, something Graham couldn’t stomach doing, or even putting any effort into.
Philip Payne, Everett
NHL
Name that team
Regarding the unofficial contest to name our future NHL team, I’m disappointed that the Seattle Cranes didn’t make the short list, given that we’re now bragging about being “crane city.”
Mike Quinn
Editor: A few other entries that didn’t make the (just for fun) online tournament: Lumberjacks, Chinooks, Tsunami, Otters. Did you vote? Go online to vote in the first round, at st.news/NHL-name-tournament. The second round begins Monday, where the four survivor names battle against four editors’ picks. A winner will be announced Oct. 8.
