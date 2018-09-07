Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor

Storm

WNBA Finals

As a Seattle Times subscriber, thank you very much for your recent awesome coverage of the Storm.

This is a really fun team to watch and I’m glad the rest of the Seattle area can learn that through your coverage. Keep it up.

Amy Wilson

Mariners

Plea for pitching

The Mariners are learning what too many other teams (the Astros, Dodgers, Red Sox, Giants, and Yankees) learned long ago — you might get to the playoffs without some components but not without great starting pitching.

Open the checkbook.

Robert Hardcastle, Whidbey Island

Seahawks

Don’t count out the Hawks already

Even though I have no idea what to expect from the Seattle Seahawks this upcoming NFL season, I do know one thing: They still have a Hall of Hame head coach in Pete Carroll, and a franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson. Those are two vitally important pieces in place for possible success, and even though the Rams and 49ers look tough and look like the front-runners in the race for the NFC West, I think Seattle will end up surprising many people.

Jeff Swanson, Everett

Huskies

Game 1 meant everything

The idea that the UW, a team from an overrated Pac-12 conference that was a woeful 1-8 in bowl games last year, can run the table after losing to the fourth- or fifth-best team in the SEC and still might be selected for the playoffs is well intentioned, but simply absurd and misguided.

Jim Varnell, Normandy Park

Sounders

No respect?

I’ve been a subscriber off and on since the 1990s, and the treatment you give the Seattle Sounders is embarrassing.

Time and again I look for an article about the Sounders on Sunday, and unless they’ve lost it is never anywhere near the front of the sports section.

David Whitney, Seattle

