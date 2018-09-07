Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor
Storm
WNBA Finals
As a Seattle Times subscriber, thank you very much for your recent awesome coverage of the Storm.
This is a really fun team to watch and I’m glad the rest of the Seattle area can learn that through your coverage. Keep it up.
Amy Wilson
Mariners
Plea for pitching
The Mariners are learning what too many other teams (the Astros, Dodgers, Red Sox, Giants, and Yankees) learned long ago — you might get to the playoffs without some components but not without great starting pitching.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Summiting ‘Savage Mountain’: The harrowing story of these Washington climbers’ K2 ascent VIEW
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos: Week 1 national media predictions
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- King County Council approves $135 million in taxpayer funds for Mariners ballpark
- UW star left tackle Trey Adams has season-ending surgery
Open the checkbook.
Robert Hardcastle, Whidbey Island
Seahawks
Don’t count out the Hawks already
Even though I have no idea what to expect from the Seattle Seahawks this upcoming NFL season, I do know one thing: They still have a Hall of Hame head coach in Pete Carroll, and a franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson. Those are two vitally important pieces in place for possible success, and even though the Rams and 49ers look tough and look like the front-runners in the race for the NFC West, I think Seattle will end up surprising many people.
Jeff Swanson, Everett
Huskies
Game 1 meant everything
The idea that the UW, a team from an overrated Pac-12 conference that was a woeful 1-8 in bowl games last year, can run the table after losing to the fourth- or fifth-best team in the SEC and still might be selected for the playoffs is well intentioned, but simply absurd and misguided.
Jim Varnell, Normandy Park
Sounders
No respect?
I’ve been a subscriber off and on since the 1990s, and the treatment you give the Seattle Sounders is embarrassing.
Time and again I look for an article about the Sounders on Sunday, and unless they’ve lost it is never anywhere near the front of the sports section.
David Whitney, Seattle
Send us your backtalk:
Please limit letters to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Times. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.