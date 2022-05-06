Sounders

Historic night and CCL champs

For those of us who played soccer as kids growing up, and also were Sounders fans from Day 1, this is a great day (Larry Stone: “With CCL championship in hand, the Sounders join realm of world soccer elites”). I am so happy and proud of this team and the city of Seattle.

ILBCNU (online comment)

And yet …

A historic entry onto the world stage for the Sounders to be sure, but they are still an MLS club, and MLS still has another generation’s worth of work to do to be mentioned in the same breath with EPL or LaLiga. Let’s not get carried away with superlatives like “thrusts the Sounders into the realm of the world elites.”

prssoapbar (online comment)

Seahawks

If you say so

All the quarterback talk seems to suggest that Drew Lock is a gamble and that the Seahawks should trade for Baker Mayfield. Does no one recall that our backup Jacob Eason is a fantastic QB if given reps in a well-coached offense? I wouldn’t be surprised if Eason beats out Lock for the starting position.

Angel Hewit, Issaquah

Kraken

Broadcast crews were excellent

How about a big shout out to the Seattle Kraken announcers, John Forslund and JT Brown on TV and Everett Fitzhugh and Dave Tomlinson on the radio. All four did an excellent job this first season in Seattle of bringing NHL hockey to Kraken fans.

Jim Herdman, Bremerton

Mariners

Hole in the boat?

Back to being a sub-.500 team again with the rest of May looking fairly gruesome as far as the level of teams the M’s face (Ryan Divish: “Mariners get swept by Astros, score just two runs in three-game series”). I guess most of us are used to seeing this happen.

Time for a lot of changes to the team now before they fall into a deeper hole.

Clown Question (online comment)

