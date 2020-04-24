Sonics

The Golden Rule

Thank you to Rick Lund for the story on Bob Rule (“Time ran out in quest to find Rule, but love and respect for Sonics’ first superstar was discovered”). I was at the game on Nov. 15, 1969 when Rule scored 25 points in the third quarter and finished with his NBA career-high 49 points against a Philadelphia team that featured Billy Cunningham, Hal Greer and Luke Jackson. He was a man among boys that night, one of the best individual NBA performances I have ever seen.

Thanks again for the memories. Still missing the Sonics.

Brian Heineman, Covington

Hometime

There seem to be fewer and fewer natives still here in Seattle that would remember those days. Thank you for sharing his story and your efforts to track him down.

Frederick (online comment)

Huskies

Four-and-dones are the best

I really appreciated Scott Hanson’s research and Don MacLean’s comments on one-and-dones. I would point to two programs that have pursued a different strategy. Oregon has built its program with transfers who arrived as mature, experienced players. Surely, Peyton Pritchard was not on draft lists, but developed as a 4-and-done.

An even more striking example is Wisconsin. They do not go after the superstars, but recruit solid high school players without NBA obsessions and develop them into upperclassmen (for example, Frank Kaminsky) who dominate more “talented” teams.

It is noteworthy that over the 13-year period cited, the Badgers have been to the NCAA tournament 12 times, including seven Sweet 16s and two Final Fours.

Imagine what our outstanding Husky staff could develop with 4-and-dones and good transfers.

Ron Smith, Kenmore

Seahawks

Draft signals?

Wonder who feels worse — Aaron Rodgers after discovering that the Packers traded up to pick QB Jordan Love, or Bobby Wagner when he found out that the Hawks drafted linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the first round?

SofaSpud (online comment)

