Don’t take our courses away

This is a cause for concern for those of us who cut our golfing teeth on these properties (“Seattle considering what to do with 4 public golf courses and 528 acres of green space they cover”). Seattle may not be dying, but a lot of us from a different generation still worry what will happen to these treasured layouts.

Lifelong friendships were made there, with golf being a close second.

Creig Hamstad, Kenmore

Who profits?

Leave it to the City of Seattle leadership to want to let some developer profit off one of the few remaining forms of outdoor, multigenerational forms of entertainment. Never mind that it is not cost prohibitive and would turn a profit if not for giving funds back to Parks and Rec and for improvements (which by the way look great at Jackson).

sail_pacnw (online comment)

No respect

What did Rodney Dangerfield say in Caddyshack? Something like “golf courses and cemeteries are the biggest wastes of prime real estate!” Golf courses should be way out in the exurbs.

kwa829 (online comment)

Mariners

Longtime fan

When I was a kid, I used to watch the Seattle Rainiers play good baseball and I have followed the Mariners since they began. But to me this step back looks more like a step back into a black hole. The way they have been playing of late, I can’t see them contending in two years. Hope they have a good plan; I am not getting any younger.

Dave Elliott, Everett

Payroll still high, nucleus gone

Big league teams typically rebuild around a nucleus of young, talented and relatively inexpensive players like all-star relief pitcher Edwin Diaz, 25, starter James Paxton, 30, all-star shortstop Jean Segura, 29, and standout defensive catcher Mike Zunino, 28. All are gone, only to replaced by overpaid players well past their prime.

The main difference from last year is that the promising nucleus is gone. What a mess. And no end is in sight.

Ron Bland, Issaquah

Huskies

World Series

They need to put UW softball at the beginning of the sportscasts instead of the Mariners.

buttered porkchop (online comment)

