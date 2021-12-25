Seahawks

2021 has been mess of a season

It is evident that Pete Carroll and John Schneider need to go. We have seen nothing but bad trades (Jamal Adams) that have set back this franchise for years, bad draft picks and bad assistant coaches come and go. It has been a revolving door at offensive coordinator and we have a defense that is ranked nearly last in the league.

Russell Wilson has looked the worst he has ever been and this is in the prime of his career.

Paul Watson, Kirkland

Testing changes

So, the omicron variant is spreading and the NFL reduces testing for asymptomatic and vaccinated players and staffers? Why am I not surprised that sports and money always come first? Shame on Mr. Goodell. Perhaps the wise thing for him to do is reflect on this one, and keep testing.

Wendy Wands, Woodinville

Convenient move

Anyone that thinks the NFL is not corrupt or that thinks you can make a wager on a game without the outcome being influenced is a fool. After a rule change that said games would no longer be changed due to COVID, the Rams (in a big-money market) and the Browns (with the NFLPA executive committee president on the team), the rule was changed to accommodate both teams to avoid forfeited games.

It used to be fun to watch.

Eric Peterson, Seattle

Refs are awful

I can’t help but wonder how the season would have played out had the Seahawks not had to play against the refs in 2021. Maybe Jody Allen forgot to make a donation to the Referee Retirement Fund.

Dennis Wilson

NBA

Good luck, IT

The first time I saw IT, he was a high-school sophomore. He was no underdog then (Matt Calkins: “Lakers stint may be last shot at NBA glory for UW Huskies great Isaiah Thomas”).

Like most of you fans, I have many, many great memories of IT.

I wish him all the best. It’s not just basketball, he is a great person.

sequimdawgbob (online comment)

