Seahawks

Wide right

Greg Zuerlein, hapless kicker for the Rams, now takes his place among Seattle’s greatest sports heroes … right next to Tony Romo.

Dan Gilmore, Des Moines

Great game

That was one of the most amazing football games I’ve ever watched. Two very evenly matched teams playing their hearts out for two really good coaches. Nobody on either side of the ball gave up, and I have to say I respect the Rams more as a rival than I did the 49ers when Harbaugh was coaching.

Sonny Clark (online comment)

What a play

Great pass and catch by two very classy guys (Adam Jude: “Here’s how Russell Wilson found Tyler Lockett for the most improbable TD pass in recent NFL history”). No showboating. I think Paul G. was looking over the Seahawk Nation last night.

dawgdoc (online comment)

Cougars

Leach’s comments were ridiculous

When Mike Leach called his WSU team “soft, fat, dumb, happy and entitled” after losing to Utah, he left out an adjective: poorly coached. But I doubt we will ever hear him take responsibility.

Maxine Stansell, Seattle

Tirades getting tiresome

One can only hope Mike Leach was repeating what his wife thought of his performance as a head coach after the loss to Utah. His public tirades are getting tiresome and it’s hard to imagine that they would be motivational to his players under any circumstances. The Cougs performance the last two weeks has been disappointing; it’s time for Leach to accept some responsibility. Put the bye week to good use. Go Cougs!

John Pribble, Mukilteo

Fire him?

I call Coach Leach arrogant, insensitive, demeaning and callous. He is paid a lot of money to lead these young men and guide them and mold them into adulthood. He is failing to do that. He deserves to be fired.

Gary Elmer, Quilcene

