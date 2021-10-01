Seahawks

Taunting penalties are messed up

I realize the NFL wants to clean up the game by reducing the taunting. But the penalty has to be changed.

It is easy to see that offsides, holding, pass interference, and other penalties like this can affect the game and certainly should involve a team penalty.

But if a player taunts another, it has no effect on the game itself and the team should not be penalized. Penalizing the team can change the outcome of the game.

Penalize the player that gets caught for taunting.

Stan Bloch, Mill Creek

Defense awful

There’s plenty of blame to go around for the Hawks’ abysmal start to the season, but consider this: We have a defensive coordinator who is all splash and no wake. We are incapable of defending passes over the middle, we have the two worst starting cornerbacks in the NFL, we lack toughness up front, and we’ve coughed up double digit leads for two consecutive games.

Tom Phillips, Seattle

Storm

One and done

What a disappointment, but also — that was one hell of a game. It sure had me going (Percy Allen: “Defending champion Storm ousted in playoff opener; is that a career finale for Sue Bird?”).

Just watching Bird and Diana Taurasi match up again was a treat, one we may not get again. Stewie was missed for sure, but they played a respectable game without her. It is unfortunate that it was a one-game playoff when the next round goes to best of five. I wish the league would fix that.

jdevi (online comment)

Huskies

Better pass protection in order

The Huskies should not have had to go into overtime in the Cal game. They did great in the first half, but the poor pass protection for QB Dylan Morris in the second half was the game changer. Cal’s pass protection for QB Chase Garbers was awesome and gave him more time to look over the field.

Don Ibsen, Anacortes

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com.