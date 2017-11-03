Backtalk: Letters to the sports editor

Seahawks

Offensive line gets beefed up

If it wasn’t for their names on the back of their football jerseys, you might believe that the Seahawk offensive linemen are enrolled in the federal witness protection program the way that they disappear, Houdini-like, when they are supposed to be either run or pass blocking.

Hopefully, with the addition of the perennial Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown, the rest of the starting line will request that they be removed from the program.

Bob Coyle, Clyde Hill

Protect Russell

From the Seahawks’ coaching staff we keep hearing that the O-line is improving. The midseason trade for a left tackle amounts to an admission that the line needs help. By restructuring his contract to accommodate the trade, it appears Russell Wilson agrees.

Raymond Wilson, Bellevue

Sounders

Talent there for another title

Once we get Ozzie Alonso and Jordan Morris back, this team is a step up from the team that won MLS Cup last year (“Clint Dempsey scores twice as Sounders beat Vancouver, advance to Western Conference final”). And Dempsey is still world class quality, as he showed. We’ve definitely got a shot at repeating.

kloz1772 (online comment)

Huskies

Draft losses

I don’t know if the Huskies are a top-4 team, but their defense is for sure, likely top 2. But they would be a national contender had not the NFL taken the cream of our senior class.

Doug Glant, Mercer Island

RIP Te’o-Nesheim

I grew up with Daniel in Snohomish County when we were younger (“Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30”). He was a kind-hearted friend back then as well. He will be greatly missed by many. Rest in peace.

bigcowfirealarm (online)

Mariners

High performance director hired

This is surely a step in the right direction! (Larry Stone: “Lorena Martin could be the major offseason acquisition the Mariners need”) I do hope it is as much about keeping players off the disabled list as it is in reducing their time on it.

UpNorth (online comment)

