Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor

Seahawks

Kaepernick? Yes

I agree with Larry Stone’s statement that Colin Kaepernick is worth a look as Seattle’s new backup at quarterback (Stone: “Suddenly in need of backup QB, Seahawks again should consider Colin Kaepernick”). This season is shaping up as one of the most potentially engaging and unpredictable in years.

If Kaepernick is the best available athlete, the Hawks should sign him and let the fringe loonies on both sides of the political fence retire to their social media echo chambers. Seahawk fans can stay focused on job one — returning to the playoffs.

David Arntuffus, Shoreline

Kaepernick? No

Why hire another political discontent? Last year’s season was ruined by Michael Bennett’s political charades; wasn’t that enough? Hire players that want to concentrate on football and leave political activities to their private time.

I may burn my Seahawk attire yet.

Laurel Slaninka, Sultan

Wild idea

Hire Kapernick and change pro football forever. The new set would have two quarterbacks, a running back and a flanker.

Paul Graf, Lake Forest Park

Trouble with law

Could the question soon become, “Will Michael Bennett ever play a down for the Eagles?”

Lew Witham, Seattle

NHL

Avote for Mets

It sure looks like Seattle will get an NHL franchise. It would be my fondest wish that the name chosen would be the Metropolitans, to honor our already formidable reputation as Stanley Cup winners. It would be fitting to honor those men who played on the Metropolitans as well as our heritage as a hockey town.

Mark Jackson, Magnolia

Final Four

Praise Sister Jean

With 98-year-old Loyola-Chicago team chaplain Jean Dolores Schmidt garnering almost — if not more — attention than the Ramblers themselves, she might be wiser than her years. A long overdue trip to church surely couldn’t hurt me.

Creig Hamstad, Kenmore

