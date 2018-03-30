Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor
Seahawks
Kaepernick? Yes
I agree with Larry Stone’s statement that Colin Kaepernick is worth a look as Seattle’s new backup at quarterback (Stone: “Suddenly in need of backup QB, Seahawks again should consider Colin Kaepernick”). This season is shaping up as one of the most potentially engaging and unpredictable in years.
If Kaepernick is the best available athlete, the Hawks should sign him and let the fringe loonies on both sides of the political fence retire to their social media echo chambers. Seahawk fans can stay focused on job one — returning to the playoffs.
David Arntuffus, Shoreline
Kaepernick? No
Why hire another political discontent? Last year’s season was ruined by Michael Bennett’s political charades; wasn’t that enough? Hire players that want to concentrate on football and leave political activities to their private time.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Mariners make an instant impression in magical opening-night win over Indians
- Huskies-Michigan home-and-home series confirmed for 2020, '21
- Spring practice report: Young quarterbacks get rude welcome as UW Huskies' open camp WATCH
- Boom turned groom: Richard Sherman gets married with former Seahawks teammates in attendance
- 'Mistakes were made': Inside the dysfunction of the Mariners' 16-year playoff drought VIEW
I may burn my Seahawk attire yet.
Laurel Slaninka, Sultan
Wild idea
Hire Kapernick and change pro football forever. The new set would have two quarterbacks, a running back and a flanker.
Paul Graf, Lake Forest Park
Trouble with law
Could the question soon become, “Will Michael Bennett ever play a down for the Eagles?”
Lew Witham, Seattle
NHL
Avote for Mets
It sure looks like Seattle will get an NHL franchise. It would be my fondest wish that the name chosen would be the Metropolitans, to honor our already formidable reputation as Stanley Cup winners. It would be fitting to honor those men who played on the Metropolitans as well as our heritage as a hockey town.
Mark Jackson, Magnolia
Final Four
Praise Sister Jean
With 98-year-old Loyola-Chicago team chaplain Jean Dolores Schmidt garnering almost — if not more — attention than the Ramblers themselves, she might be wiser than her years. A long overdue trip to church surely couldn’t hurt me.
Creig Hamstad, Kenmore
Send us your backtalk:
Please limit letters to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Times. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.