Seahawks

Heart-attack endings

While I agree that it is extremely exciting to watch the Seahawks and their fabulous comebacks in the final minutes to win games, it is a little too much for us old folks to handle. It sure would be nice to have a laugher occasionally.

My solution: I think that Russell Wilson should be hypnotized before the beginning of every game and start out thinking that it is the final 4 minutes and we are down by 13 points. That should do it.

Stan Bloch, Mill Creek

Don’t add to mix

Russell Wilson will go into the Hall of Fame. The Kool-Aid he drinks works great for him, but you can’t force others to drink it. If the Seahawks are lobbying for new talent, it might be fools gold. Let the deserving young talent rise to the top instead.

Gary Hunter, Seattle

Memories

Loved Bob Candotta’s article about the 1980 Hawks (last Sunday’s paper). My buddy and I had season tickets for 27 years and were original bag heads in the Kingdome. We witnessed a lot of futility.

The thing that made me smile reading the article was references to former Times columnist Georg Meyers. Georg was a customer of mine in an Interbay retail business. He always had time to talk sports and laugh. He even brought me back a program from the 1981 Super Bowl because he knew I was an Eagles fan. I miss Georg.

Jeff Berger, Bremerton

Perspective helps

We have so many “12s since ’12” and they really don’t know the history of this team. I started following Seattle in the early 80s and have enjoyed both the few highs and many lows in the years since then.

Noodle74 (online comment)

Mariners

Rays have the secret sauce

Despite the fact that the Rays had the lowest payroll in all of MLB — roughly a quarter that of the Dodgers and about one-third of our pitiful Mariners — year in and year out the Rays are competitive. Their GM has to be a baseball genius.

Ron Bland, Issaquah

