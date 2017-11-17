Backtalk: Letters to the editor
Huskies
Cupcakes delicious everywhere
This week No. 1 Alabama played a school called “Mercer.” Clemson played “The Citadel.” Really? These two powerhouses, this late in the season?
Maybe ESPN should take a picture of a pallet full of cream puffs.
Randy Fillingim, Seattle
Duck fan fires back
Yes, the Washington Huskies dominated the last two routs of their Oregon nemesis. But consider the score 462-198. Those are the results of the last 12 Oregon-UW contests, truly defining the 12-year victorious run as a Duckade! Let’s revisit this comparison in another 10 years and see who bows to whom.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Residents fight Seattle rules allowing apartment developers to forgo parking
- Seattle’s crazy restaurant boom | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Cleveland Browns waive Kasen Williams, could a return to Seahawks be in the offing?
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
David Sharpy, North Bend
Seahawks
More rest for the players
The common-sense answer to the short time from Sunday to Thursday would be to have the Thursday games only following a team’s bye week. It could work, but alas the NFL’s only concern seems to be the almighty dollar.
John Huber, West Seattle
On the anthem
With due respect for Lee Skogsbergh’s perspective (Backtalk last Sunday) that all players should stand for the national anthem, there would be little to no attention paid if the players’ method of protest was not provocative. Their cause is legitimate.
Darrel Weiss, Bellingham
Solo show
Russell Wilson is the best Seahawks passer and the best running back. Maybe he can be the kicker, too. He can do it all by himself.
Darlene DeMaria, Bellingham
Not expecting much more
Injuries and a lack of competitive personnel have the Seahawks fielding 11 guys wandering around with nowhere to go and not knowing what to do.
Give them a hand if they make an 8-8 record.
Ray Stebner, Bellingham
Mariners
Trade regrets expected
I’m sure many will find fault with the Mariners’ trade for Ryon Healy, me included. Healy is a good player … but for Emilio Pagan? Pagan is going to be a star pitcher and we just handed him to one of our rivals. I think, with the need the Mariners have for starting pitching, this is going to be another case of trade déjà vu all over again.
Don Rogers, Camano Island
Send us your backtalk:
Please limit letters to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Times. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.