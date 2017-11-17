Backtalk: Letters to the editor

Huskies

Cupcakes delicious everywhere

This week No. 1 Alabama played a school called “Mercer.” Clemson played “The Citadel.” Really? These two powerhouses, this late in the season?

Maybe ESPN should take a picture of a pallet full of cream puffs.

Randy Fillingim, Seattle

Duck fan fires back

Yes, the Washington Huskies dominated the last two routs of their Oregon nemesis. But consider the score 462-198. Those are the results of the last 12 Oregon-UW contests, truly defining the 12-year victorious run as a Duckade! Let’s revisit this comparison in another 10 years and see who bows to whom.

David Sharpy, North Bend

Seahawks

More rest for the players

The common-sense answer to the short time from Sunday to Thursday would be to have the Thursday games only following a team’s bye week. It could work, but alas the NFL’s only concern seems to be the almighty dollar.

John Huber, West Seattle

On the anthem

With due respect for Lee Skogsbergh’s perspective (Backtalk last Sunday) that all players should stand for the national anthem, there would be little to no attention paid if the players’ method of protest was not provocative. Their cause is legitimate.

Darrel Weiss, Bellingham

Solo show

Russell Wilson is the best Seahawks passer and the best running back. Maybe he can be the kicker, too. He can do it all by himself.

Darlene DeMaria, Bellingham

Not expecting much more

Injuries and a lack of competitive personnel have the Seahawks fielding 11 guys wandering around with nowhere to go and not knowing what to do.

Give them a hand if they make an 8-8 record.

Ray Stebner, Bellingham

Mariners

Trade regrets expected

I’m sure many will find fault with the Mariners’ trade for Ryon Healy, me included. Healy is a good player … but for Emilio Pagan? Pagan is going to be a star pitcher and we just handed him to one of our rivals. I think, with the need the Mariners have for starting pitching, this is going to be another case of trade déjà vu all over again.

Don Rogers, Camano Island

