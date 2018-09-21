Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor

Seahawks

Guilty conscience

Mychal Kendricks deserves a second chance? Upon examination, we learn that his transgression occurred not recently but years ago; he is very contrite. It makes the Seahawks sound magnanimous and noble. That is such garbage.

More than any other sport, football is eternally desperate for new blood because of the high rate of injury. Key people drop like flies at the worst possible times, like now at linebacker for Seattle. Just once I would like to hear a voice of reality: short of the most heinous criminal behavior, anyone gets a second chance, as long as he is useful.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

Mariners

Hitting troubles

I thought the Mariners’ decision to hire idol Edgar Martinez was one of the best decisions they have made in the past few years. Now I don’t. Why is it half the team can’t hit the ball, strike out continually and just don’t produce runs? Especially since Martinez is the batting instructor. One of the greatest hitters of all time.

John Young, Issaquah

Don’t worry about the pricey vets?

Why does the presence of Felix, Cano, and Seager complicate a rebuild? (“Larry Stone: “As another season ends in frustration, Mariners are stuck in worst kind of limbo.”) Yes, they make lots of money, but so what? They can’t trade them of course, but what difference does that make? Those guys are sunk costs.

Just trade whoever you can, and keep whoever you can’t. But stay focused on the larger goal of building the system.

lemon verbena (online comment)

Huskies

More advance notice would help

It’s not just that the games are being played late that I have an issue with, it’s the not knowing for sure what time the games will be scheduled, with only a week or two notice (“An inside look at Chris Petersen and Washington’s somewhat cantankerous relationship with ESPN”). Some of us would be just fine with a few home evening games a year (my daughter plays soccer so these actually work for me), but I don’t like having to keep all of Saturday unscheduled and even Sunday morning unscheduled (an 8 p.m. start gets me home about 1:30 a.m.).

Let us know in August what time these games are and I think you’ll see less complaining about late games.

tjw160 (online comment)

Storm

A thank you

Thank you for all of your articles on the Seattle Storm season. My family and I were so pleased. I am 67 years old and I never thought I would see the day that a women’s sport team would make it on the front page of a major newspaper and have several pages of coverage in the sports section for their final win, parade and event at KeyArena.

The coverage recognized their high quality play, highlighted their important role as mentors to younger players and brought the community together in a positive and exciting way. Watching women’s sports is as much fun as watching men’s sports.

Teresa Swan

