More Russell

You have a Fran Tarkenton or Joe Montana and are wasting Russell Wilson’s career and denying wins for the team and fans. Build the offense around Russell and make the Seahawks the most exciting passing team since the days of Montana before it’s too late.

Bob Webber, Sammamish

Run-first approachwas dumb

It was disappointing seeing the boring, conservative, lack-of-adjusting Seahawks’ offense surface again. How many series were lost trying to run against a Dallas defense dedicated to stopping the run, and a Pete Carroll team again not adjusting until too late?

Larry, Bonney Lake

Band reunion

The M’s are bringing back Dustin Ackley. Bobby Ayala, Jeff Cirillo, Jeff Clement, Heathcliff Slocumb and Chone Figgins are soon to follow.

Chris Middaugh, North Bend

Husky fan responds

The Cougars could have done better? The Cougs played Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl, not The Ohio State football team in the Rose Bowl! See you next year in Seattle for the Apple Cup. Should be fun.

Richard B. Ellenberger, Normandy Park

Snow reason to think …

WSU faithful and their imaginations know no bounds when (a letter writer last Sunday) speculates the Cougars would have performed better than their rivals on Montlake in the Rose Bowl. This, of course, comes right on the heels of “Gardner Minshew would’ve played much better and undoubtedly won the Apple Cup had it not been for the snow.”

Bryce Rindahl

A comparison

One team finished 11-2. The other a less impressive 10-4.

One team was victorious in its bowl and acquitted the Pac-12. The other did not.

One team had a standout QB who set a single-season passing yards conference record. The other, no such accolade. Which one is likely to go higher in the draft?

One team appears be on the cusp of prominence. The other seems to be stuck in neutral.

One team simply had a better, more impressive season.

Perry Sobolik, Kent

