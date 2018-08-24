Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor

Seahawks

In favor of keeping Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas is a man of great character. He will not be able to sit out the first game. He might need a concession for his pride, and the Seahawks can lower his fines when he suits up or they can outright forgive the fines. We need him! The sooner he shows, the more forgiving the Seahawks will be. We need Earl.

Paul Stromme

Mr. Magoo

A legendary character slipped in the backdoor. Alex McGough. Mr. Magoo. The fifth-round pick out of Florida International will always be “Magoo.” Let’s hope he finds a spot on the roster.

Creig Hamstad, Kenmore

Confusing

Am I the only fan who goes crazy when the Seahawks appear on the field for a game wearing a blue jersey and white pants playing a Chargers team that is wearing a white jersey and blue pants? I can’t tell them apart.

Deanna Rogers, Coupeville

Huskies

Bright expectations

I sure hope Husky football fans are ready for an amazing upcoming season, barring any significant injuries. Chris Petersen is really putting his stamp on this program, and is turning them into perennial winners. Also, this is one of the deepest and most talented Husky rosters I have seen in a long time. I firmly believe that if they can beat Auburn in the season opener, then they can run the table and get back to the College Football Playoff.

Jeff Swanson, Everett

Mariners

Angie Mentink

Angie does a great job on ROOT Sports (Larry Stone: “After scary year with cancer, Angie Mentink savors daily drumbeat of baseball”). She is to be congratulated on the class and dignity she has shown through this all. Good on her husband for being so so supportive, too. Such a hard day to day grind to go through both physical and mental. My wife is a 5-year survivor of cancer and it’s something to be proud of.

Purp (online comment)

Aaugh!

Dodgers pitcher Dylan Floro must have had a Charlie Brown moment last week when he balked in the winning run for the Mariners.

Penny White, Lake Stevens

