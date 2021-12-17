Seahawks

Why are Rams getting a pass?

Wait, what? The Rams can’t field a team, so instead of them forfeiting they get to wait until they are healthy enough to field a team? What a sham (“Seahawks’ game at the Los Angeles Rams has been pushed to Tuesday because of COVID-19 issues”).

Shakl (online comment)

Defense dept.

What everyone fails to understand is that the Hawks’ defense is designed to wear opponent offenses down by keeping them on the field so long. I mean, they’re probably utterly exhausted after playing us (Matt Calkins: “Don’t just look at the numbers. This Seahawks defense is unconventionally good”).

MileageMayVary (online comment)

Mariners

Missing Seager this offseason

Let’s see now: The Mariners are willing to pay $20 million to an ace pitcher who works every five games and yet are not willing to pay $20 million to a very good third baseman who hits a lot of home runs and plays every day. Am I missing something? Maybe I lack the basic IQ.

Roger Friedl

Kraken

An EBUG’s life

Had to check this article didn’t come out on April 1st. What an amazing and uniquely hockey concept! (“‘It’s exciting and terrifying at the same time’: Meet Kraken emergency backup goalie Wayne Fjeld”).

I am hoping Fjeld makes it onto the ice for a few minutes some day.

CoolCal (online comment)

NBA

Wishing for Sonics under the tree

Dear Santa, What’s up? After patiently asking for a return of professional basketball to our city for going on 14 years, there’s not even some rumors of it happening? Granted, I haven’t been exactly good over this stretch, but please don’t hold this against those that have. — Ed.: Rudolph needs to put in a good word for us.

Creig Hamstad, Kenmore

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com.