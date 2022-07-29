Seahawks

Thanks K.J. for 10 years in Seattle

One would think that a classy guy like K.J. would have plenty of offers to stay in the game (“K.J. Wright ‘overwhelmed with thankfulness and joy’ as he retires as Seahawk”). He is a great asset to the Seattle area as both a celebrity and a man.

Floatflyer (online comment)

Defensive staple

Combine just enough athletic ability with intelligence and want-to, and you have one helluva linebacker. His nickname should be “screen destroyer.”

Loved watching him play.

Easleywasthebest (online comment)

ATM might not take that check

Does he get one check for the $30 million bonus? (Larry Stone: “DK Metcalf gets paid, and the Seahawks keep a star in the fold.”)

Or is that in installments over the years of the contract? Ed. — I’d like to have that problem to sort out.

phinneyphan (online comment)

What a chase

I was thinking trade DK earlier this year, but I’m glad they signed this kid. The effort he showed chasing down Budda Baker should be in the Top 10 Seahawks play list. He seems to be a good guy compared to some other popular WRs in the league. I’m happy they rewarded him and I’m happy he’s still a part of Seattle. Congrats, DK, you earned it.

J Dub (online comment)

Mariners

Wrist action

Let me get this straight: Julio’s wrist injury resulted from a stolen-base collision in the July 17 game against the Rangers before he hit 81 homers in his All-Star Home Run Derby performance two days later.

Huh?

Ron Bland, Issaquah

Trade deadline

I’ve lived with bad baseball for the last two decades … but I vote no on dealing away the farm system.

dmarks (online comment)

