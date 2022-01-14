Seahawks

The talent was there to win more

The team we saw the last two weeks was good enough to win the Super Bowl. They could have gone into Tampa or Green Bay and won a road playoff game. Unfortunately, we hadn’t seen them since the first half of Week 2.

In between, we had the team who couldn’t convert a third down, who had TDs called back for penalty, who missed kicks in close games, who couldn’t win home games against mediocre teams, and who had some heinous interference penalties called against them to keep opponents’ scoring drives alive.

With a fourth-place schedule next season, I expect a turnaround, but only if that better team shows up.

Mike Ligon, Kent

Get a top center

Seahawks, please please please acquire a top-rated center this offseason. Whether it be a well-regarded free agent or use your top draft pick on one. This draft should have plenty.

Let Russell know that you will take care of his safety on the field.

Alex Soriano, Vashon Island

Griffey redux

Russell Wilson gave Seattle fans some of their greatest sports memories when he was in his prime. He’s not that kid anymore. Now he’s more reminiscent of Ken Griffey Jr. when he came back older and slower.

Let’s move on if any team out there will take on Wilson’s salary.

Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue

Chaos writing

The Hawks don’t have a Russell “situation.” That scenario only exists in the pundits who have to pound out a column a few times a week. Give it a rest!

SeventiesDawg (online comment)

Mariners

Who’s on third?

I still would love to see Kris Bryant, but if Toro is the “answer” at 3B, then I really want to see the M’s go after another star free agent (Ryan Divish: “Is Abraham Toro the answer as Kyle Seager’s replacement at third base?”). I’m not sure where that would be, but I can’t imagine we’re done after Robbie Ray and Adam Frazier. That would be upsetting.

LeaveItToBeaver (online comment)

