Seahawks
Sherm a 49er? That’s a twist
In his prime, Richard Sherman was the best cover man alive. Not long ago, he lost his dominant edge, then suffered a severe injury to boot. Bring on the 49ers! If Sherman tries to cover Doug Baldwin, he’ll get torched.
Lew Witham, Seattle
Legion of goodbyes
The exit of Michael Bennett, Sherman, Jeremy Lane, DeShawn Shead and the probable medical retirements of Kam Chancellor and Cliff Avril means the Legion of Boom exists in name only. The days of low-scoring games are over.
Tim Joslin Sr.
Still a fan
I hope Sherman leads the league in interceptions for a 5-11 team. I will still be wearing my No. 25 jersey. Sherman was shown the door, but still gave the Hawks a chance to keep him. That’s the class act we’ve become accustomed to.
The Hawks took a gamble and bet against Sherman. If history proves anything, it’s that betting against him is a losing proposition.
Mike Ligon, Kent
Colleges
Romar in Malibu
On the surface, this looks like little more than a retirement-padding for Lorenzo Romar (“Pepperdine welcomes back Romar for second stint as coach”). And let’s be honest, the last time Malibu had a basketball buzz, the late, and great — not to mention former Sonic — Dennis Johnson was playing for the Waves.
Creig Hamstad, Kenmore
Mariners
Number of injuries is surprising
Dr. Lorena Martin, the new Mariners performance director, professed unconcern, even as “the dings”, as she put it, continue to mount. Key ingredient Ben Gamel will be sidelined until mid-April or so with a dreaded oblique strain. I am not knowledgeable enough to proclaim Martin’s approach as lacking, but I’d really like to know if all major-league clubs are in approximately the same position.
Tom Likai, Shoreline
Doll house
I agree we should withhold judgment about the starting pitching staff and the Mariners’ medical staff, except … you need to remember we are Mariners fans. We are beaten down and have a house full of bobbleheads as a reward for game attendance.
Montana Seattle fan (online comment)
